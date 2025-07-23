WWE could bring back iconic WCW pay-per-view

WWE could be looking to bring back another iconic WCW pay-per-view. Over the past few years, fans have seen some classic WCW events being revived by the Stamford-based promotion, and that trend might continue with a new addition.

On July 22, the Triple H-led company filed a new trademark for the name SuperBrawl, according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office website. World Wrestling Entertainment's filing of the former WCW pay-per-view name on the USPTO website states:

"Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information." [H/T: USPTO website]

Notably, WWE filed to trademark the SuperBrawl name last year, and it was still active in July 2025. SuperBrawl was a major WCW event that ran from 1991 to 2001, until the company's closure and subsequent buyout. Throughout its run, the show featured some of World Championship Wrestling's biggest stars and was the promotion's first big pay-per-view of the year.

Bouts such as Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage in 1996 for the WCW World Title and the incredible Strap Match between Sting and Vader from 1993 at SuperBrawl remain all-time classics.

At the pay-per-view's inaugural edition, The Steiner Brothers battled Sting and Lex Luger for the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

WWE has revived many WCW events in recent years

World Wrestling Entertainment first brought back WCW's The Great American Bash to its yearly calendar in 2004. However, in 2009, WWE changed its name to just The Bash. The Great American Bash made its return in 2020 in NXT, with Triple H in charge of the brand.

Since then, Halloween Havoc has also been presented as an NXT special, while WarGames was also introduced exclusively to the brand before its main roster alignment with Survivor Series.

WWE has also held special live event editions of WCW's popular Starrcade pay-per-view. With a trademark for SuperBrawl filed, it remains to be seen when and where the sports entertainment juggernaut chooses to bring back the classic WCW show.

