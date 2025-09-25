WWE could bring back popular Attitude Era premium live event

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:07 GMT
Superstars from the Attitude Era! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Attitude Era is one of the most memorable and beloved eras in WWE history. Several times the sports entertainment giant has tried to replicate its success and popularity but has not reached the same heights. Recently, it was revealed that the company could revive a popular event from the era.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's rise to prominence and Bret Hart's infamous departure after the Montreal Screwjob marked the beginning of the Attitude Era, which forever changed the industry. For the next four and a half years, the company became immensely popular and a large part of pop culture.

However, the Attitude Era officially ended in 2002 when the company changed its name, and a new era was kicked off. Towards the very end, WCW and ECW invaded the Stamford-based promotion, which kick-started the Invasion angle, followed by the pay-per-view with the same name in July 2001.

While many argue that Invasion took place after the Attitude Era, the timeline would state otherwise, as the new era began in 2002. A recent trademark from the USPTO revealed that 'Invasion' was taken by the Stamford-based promotion, and there's a chance the company could be looking to hold an event with the same name, especially considering there is already a storyline around it.

Is WWE doing another Invasion storyline?

A while back, WWE entered into a partnership with TNA Wrestling, and superstars from NXT and TNA did cross-promotional work under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The relationship between the two companies has only grown stronger, and for the first time, WWE Superstars held titles from TNA Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship and often belittled superstars from the Nashville-based promotion. However, it took an extreme turn when Ava Raine booked a Title vs. Title Winner Takes All match between Williams and Oba Femi.

On the most recent edition of WWE NXT, TNA Wrestling invaded the main event, and no winner was declared from the match. While Femi is focused on his title and Ricky Saints, the TNA roster wants their title back, and one of them to be the champion.

The entire storyline has reminded fans of Invasion from two decades ago. The recent trademark was done to give the ongoing angle a name. However, there's a chance that the two companies could hold a cross-promotional show or event with the same name in the coming weeks or months.

