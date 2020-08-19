WWE to bring back 'Talking Smack' on the WWE Network?

Could WWE be set to bring back one of the most popular shows ever produced on the WWE Network?

Talking Smack, the post-SmackDown talk show, was one of the most critically acclaimed programs during its initial run from 2016 through 2017 on the WWE Network. However, the show was cancelled in July 2017 to uproar from members of the WWE Universe, pleading for the show to return.

However, PWInsider is reporting that WWE may bring back Talking Smack to the WWE Network as soon as the end of August.

In addition, PWInsider sources also suggested that there have been internal conversations on several occasions since January 2020 to bring back Talking Smack. However, WWE has yet to officially pull the trigger on the return of the SmackDown-exclusive talk show.

Renee Young, the host of Talking Smack, has been vocal about wanting the show to return. Rumors of a Talking Smack resurrection picked up momentum when RAW Talk, Monday Night RAW's equivalent of Talking Smack, returned to the WWE Network earlier this year.

Talking Smack on the WWE Network

WWE Talking Smack debuted on the WWE Network in August of 2016 when SmackDown moved to a live broadcast on USA Network on Tuesday nights.

The show was seen as a SmackDown post-show as was hosted by Renee Young and then-SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. However, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon would occasionally host Talking Smack with Renee Young, too.

The show would mainly focus on WWE SmackDown Superstar interviews as well as recapping major events and segments that took place on the episode of SmackDown LIVE earlier in the evening.

Arguably the most famous, or infamous, moment in Talking Smack history was a confrontation between then-Intercontinental Champion The Miz and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan suggested that The Miz was a coward as the Intercontinental Champion, causing The Miz to cut a passionate and rage-filled promo on Daniel Bryan, suggesting that Daniel Bryan was the one who was a coward due to his medically-forced retirement at the time.

What is your favorite Talking Smack moment? Would you like to see Talking Smack return to the WWE Network?