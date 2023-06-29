Create

WWE is bringing back one of Shane McMahon's big ideas next week; will feature star said to be "next Brock Lesnar"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 29, 2023 10:53 IST
Shane McMahon was the one with the idea originally
WWE is set to bring back one of Shane McMahon's pet projects next week. While the original project failed, it will be interesting to see how it's treated this time. Shane McMahon's proposed RAW Underground will be brought back as NXT Underground next week, and Gable Steveson will be involved.

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw RAW Underground being recapped during the show. Next week, Eddie Thorpe will face Damon Kemp in the show. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will also be involved. RAW Underground was originally thought up by Shane McMahon, and although he ran it, ultimately, it was canceled.

Steveson has finally started appearing on WWE TV and seems to be the one who is training Thorpe at the moment. There will be no ropes or turnbuckles at the show, much like the original RAW Underground. The victory will come either by submission, KO, or referee stoppage, a lot like MMA rules. There will be no pinfall.

Steveson appears to have taken on the mantle of the legitimate wrestler training Thorpe ahead of this match.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT🤔 A Loser Leaves NXT Tag Team Match👀 @AliWWE goes up against Tyler Bate😡 @roxanne_wwe looks for revenge against @BDavenportWWE 👊 @EddyThorpe_WWE and @damonkempwwe battle it out in an NXT Underground Match📺 8/7c on @USANetwork https://t.co/l2Y5BtEriF

Steveson has legitimate credentials, having won two Olympic gold medals. While WWE signed him back in 2021, they have not used him on TV until recently. The original plans were to push him like the "next Brock Lesnar," but it's clear that plans have changed since then.

It will be interesting to see if WWE brings back Shane at any time to run the proceedings here.

