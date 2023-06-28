Night two of NXT Gold Rush kicked off with the NXT Women's Title match between Tiffany Stratton and Thea Hail. We got a great Heritage Cup match as well, while Stacks seemingly betrayed Tony D'Angelo in a shocking twist.

Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Gallus def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Nathan Frazer def. Dragon Lee to retain the Heritage Cup

Gigi Dolin def. Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Results (June 27, 2023): Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - NXT Women's Championship match

Stratton started off strong, but Hail got a takedown and tried for a hold, but the champ got her foot on the ropes. Hail sent Stratton outside, but the latter dropped her on the apron before heading back inside the ring.

Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak came out to watch the match before Stratton got a near fall off a powerbomb. Hail came back with a suplex before getting a near fall of her own with a springboard dive.

Hail went for another submission, and Dempsey pulled the rope away from Stratton to keep her from breaking the hold. The referee saw, and it turned into a shouting match while Hail managed to make Stratton tap out, but the ref missed it.

While Hail was then arguing with the ref, Stratton rolled her up and got the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women's Championship

After the match, Duke Hudson confronted Dempsey and Gulak but got kicked in the face. Andre Chase made his return and helped Hudson take Gulak and Dempsey down.

Grade: B

Gallus (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Gallus were in control early on, and the challengers came back with a big boot and a splash before getting a near fall. Los Lotharios showed up to watch the match as Coffey tagged in and took control of the match.

Enofe got a spinebuster and tagged in Blade for a double team before getting a near fall. Enofe tried for a top rope move, but Coffey took him down. Stacks came in with an interference and attacked Enofe and not Gallus for some strange reason. Gallus came in with their finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Gallus def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B-

The Schism were out next, and Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler were talking about how they were more relevant before joining Joe Gacy. Joe said that Reid and Fowler were nothing before they joined The Schism, and the duo agreed but then said that recently Gacy had been a liability to the group.

The argument was getting heated when Diamond Mine came out to tell them to hurry it up. Gacy proposed a rematch with the Creeds, and the loser would have to leave NXT. The rest of The Schism were shocked, as was Ivy Nile, but the Creed brothers agreed to the match.

Trick and Melo were backstage when Rhea Ripley came in and threatened them for sticking their noses in Judgment Day's business last week.

Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Dragon Lee - Heritage Cup match on NXT

Round 1 saw both superstars counter each other's moves before Axiom came out to watch the match followed by SCRYPTS. Round 2 kicked off, and Dragon Lee got a big Frankensteiner off the top rope, but Frazer rolled him up for the first pin.

Frazer hit a dive to the outside before heading back to the ring as we went from Round 3 to 4. Lee hit a one-armed powerbomb and picked up the first pin for himself, bringing the score to a tie.

Round 5 was underway, and Frazer got a superplex but missed the following Falcon Arrow as Lee turned it into a powerbomb. The two were trading rollups in the middle of the ring before Frazer got the winning pin.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Dragon Lee to retain the Heritage Cup

Grade: B+

We saw a recap of RAW Underground before watching Gable Steveson Training with Eddy Thorpe for NXT Underground.

Mustafa Ali walked up to Wes Lee and apologized for being a bad referee. Tyler Bate joined them and said that he deserved a rematch. Ali said that it was his turn for a title match, and Bate said that in that case, he wanted to be the guest referee.

WWE @WWE



@WesLee_WWE #NXTGoldRush Looks like Tyler Bate and @AliWWE aren't on each other's good side after last week Looks like Tyler Bate and @AliWWE aren't on each other's good side after last week 😅@WesLee_WWE #NXTGoldRush https://t.co/uOtpWUqQ8N

Von Wagner was still traumatized by his tragic childhood and refused to talk to Mr. Stone backstage.

Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James on NXT

Early in the match, Gigi got a near fall off a dropkick before they rolled out of the ring and fell outside. Back in the ring, Gigi got a big suplex before the match headed back outside.

James came back with a big kick before they took each other out with clotheslines. Kiana tried to use her bag to hit Gigi, but Dolin dodged it and hit a Crucifix Bomb for the win.

Result: Gigi Dolin def. Kiana James

After the match, Kiana hit Gigi with the bag from behind and then dumped cans of orange and blue paint on her that were in the bag.

Grade: B-

Joe Coffey showed up to visit Tony D'Angelo in prison and claimed that Stacks sold him out. He then played a recording of Stacks admitting to the act, explaining why he helped Gallus with the title match earlier.

Blair Davenport attacked Roxanne Perez backstage while she was in the middle of a promo.

Jacy Jayne was trash-talking Lyra Valkyria when the latter attacked Jayne. Rhea Ripley stopped by to laugh at Jayne before talking up Valkyria for being tough.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Baron Corbin - NXT Championship match

Corbin got the first takedown with a lariat before Carmelo got a codebreaker and then a dive to the outside. Corbin came back with a headlock and then a backbreaker before beating the champ down in the corner.

Carmelo got a near fall off a DDT before Baron powerbombed him into the announcers' desk and hit some elbow strikes. Corbin hit a massive Deep Six but still failed to pin Hayes.

Melo got some strikes on the apron before heading to the top for Nothin but Net and picking up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin to retain the NXT Championship

WWE @WWE



This is a



#NXTGoldRush THIS IS AWESOME!This is a @BaronCorbinWWE we haven't seen a long time THIS IS AWESOME!This is a @BaronCorbinWWE we haven't seen a long time 😳#NXTGoldRush https://t.co/WIkpqrUWXb

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker was seen backstage as he left Shawn Michaels' office screaming about having something in store for next week.

