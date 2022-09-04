WWE brings back 'Broken Dreams' for Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

WWE brought back the immensely popular 'Broken Dreams' entrance theme for Drew McIntyre for his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

However, the theme was not played in its entirety and was instead used in a promotional video for McIntyre, which was soon followed by The Scottish Warrior's current WWE theme of 'Gallantry' to which he made his entrance in his hometown.

@DMcIntyreWWE Who else got emotional hearing Broken Dreams once again at #WWECastle Who else got emotional hearing Broken Dreams once again at #WWECastle?@DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/TLLTTmfMRt

It was still a nice touch as the video showcased McIntyre's journey to WWE from his childhood days.

The WWE Universe has been speculating that the 'Broken Dreams' theme which was composed by Shaman's Harvest might make its' return at Clash at the Castle. Although it was kind of a mash-up of this and his current theme, there is no official confirmation as to whether the theme might make a permanent return.

As of this writing, Drew McIntyre is currently embroiled in a tooth-and-nail battle with Reigns for a chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in front of a home crowd.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi