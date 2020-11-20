It is common knowledge that WWE has forced their roster to shut down their third party accounts such as Twitch and Cameo over the last couple of months. With the idea that the company would bring their Superstars back to the platforms in the future, allowing WWE to receive a cut of their profits and the wrestlers to earn money which would count against their downside guarantee.

It seems like the rollout for this plan could be starting as WWE announced that The Undertaker is now on Cameo for a very limited time. So limited, that he's only offering thirty videos.

Fans can purchase a Cameo from WWE Legend The Undertaker for a hefty price

The Undertaker's final WWE appearance is advertised for this Sunday at Survivor Series. As such, The Deadman has never been more topical, making countless media appearances over the last couple of weeks to talk about his storied career.

However, some fans might want something a little more personal. Maybe you want to have your very own personalized video from the Phenom himself. Well, you can, but it won't come cheap as a Cameo from the Undertaker will set you back a staggering $1000.

Even with the price tag, one can guarantee that this offer will sell out within the next several days due to the limited amount of videos they are offering. The offer could end as soon as this Sunday before his Final Farewell to the WWE Universe.

Make sure to catch the Deadman in his final scheduled WWE appearance this Sunday night, Nov. 22 at 7 PM EST on the WWE Network.