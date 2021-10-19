Watch: Former WWE star spotted using Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp finisher on the indies

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Mathews, formerly known as Murphy, recently paid homage to his former mentor Seth Rollins. During a match on an independent show, Matthews used Rollins' Curb Stomp finishing maneuver to pay tribute to him.

Prior to his release from the company, The Best Kept Secret was Rollins' disciple during the latter's run as the Monday Night Messiah. They later began a feud which heavily involved the Mysterio family. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was unfortunately released this past June alongside other stars due to budget cuts.

Buddy Mathews wrestled Chandler Hopkins this past weekend on Warrior Wrestling’s Sweet 16 show. In the video clip below, Buddy can be seen performing a buckle bomb on his opponent followed by a stomp during the bout; these are two of Seth Rollins' signature moves.

Buddy Murphy had a mixed bag of a WWE career

Buddy Mathews competed on NXT as part of a tag team with Wesley Blake before he moved to the main roster. The duo held the NXT Tag Team Championship once in 2015. In 2018, he joined the 205 Live brand and went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship at the inaugural WWE SuperShow Down event.

Aside from this title win, Murphy did not accomplish much on the main roster until he joined forces with Seth Rollins. The duo later captured the RAW Tag Team Championship during a prominent run on the red brand. This stretch of Murphy's career won RAW was a big push for Murphy, as he was involved in the main event picture alongside Rollins.

Though his time in WWE has come to an end, Matthews will return to the spotlight at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley show next month.

What do you think about Matthews using Rollins' moves? Are you excited for his debut in NJPW? Sound off below.

