  • WWE calls out Michael Cole for his recent actions on RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:44 GMT
Michael Cole (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Michael Cole is the most experienced commentator in WWE. However, the Stamford-based promotion recently called out the veteran for his actions.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Voice of WWE was calling the action as usual. However, during a tag team match between The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez and The Kabuki Warriors, Cole turned his attention towards WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who had come out to accompany his stablemates. The commentator started asking "Dirty" Dom some questions regarding the latter's on-screen partner, Liv Morgan.

Earlier today, WWE posted a clip of Michael Cole's hilarious interaction with the member of The Judgment Day. However, in the caption, the social media admin called out the 56-year-old for always being an instigator.

"@michaelcole always out here instigating 🤣," read the post.

You can check out WWW's Instagram update below:

Former WWE champion reacts to Michael Cole botching her name

In her most recent in-ring appearance, former WWE Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae competed in the 20-woman battle royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

During the bout, Cole botched Candice's name on multiple occasions, calling her Candice Michelle instead. After the show, Candice LeRae posted a humorous update on social media advertising her merchandise.

The 39-year-old stayed in her wrestling character and noted that she was going through a tough time. She pointed out that Michael Cole kept messing up her name. LeRae further mentioned that while the NXT women were disrespectful to her, her own son kicked her in the nose.

“'How’s life?' Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (@itsmebayley was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo…. If anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There’s that," she wrote.
You can check out Candice LeRae's post below:

Candice LeRae continues to show up on Friday Night SmackDown, mostly alongside Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion going forward.

Ankit Verma

