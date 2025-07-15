  • home icon
  Candice LeRae comments on Michael Cole botching her name several times at WWE Evolution

Candice LeRae comments on Michael Cole botching her name several times at WWE Evolution

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 15, 2025 23:40 GMT
Cole botched LeRae
Cole botched LeRae's name at Evolution. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae reacted to Michael Cole hilariously botching her name several times over the weekend at Evolution 2025. The Poison Pixie competed in the Battle Royal at the PLE this past Sunday night.

Michael Cole called the action at Evolution and unfortunately botched LeRae's name multiple times. The Voice of WWE referred to LeRae as "Candice Michelle" several times during the event, and the 39-year-old reacted to the botch today on social media. LeRae humorously claimed that Bayley was right about Cole and also noted that she had new merchandise available for purchase.

“How’s life?” Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (@itsmebayley was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo…. If anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There’s that," she wrote.
Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 and earned a title shot at Clash in Paris next month as a result of the win.

Major WWE star claims Michael Cole texted her while she was on hiatus

Bayley recently claimed that Michael Cole texted her every week while she was on hiatus from the company.

The Role Model disappeared from WWE television following WrestleMania 41 but returned to confront Becky Lynch. Bayley failed to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution and lost a number one contender's match against Lyra Valkyria last night on RAW.

Speaking on RAW Recap last month, the 36-year-old was informed that Cole heaped praise on her following her return. She humorously claimed that the veteran announcer texted her weekly while she was away from the promotion.

"Wow, Michael Cole, you don't say. That little idiot finally said something nice about me? Well, I know he missed me. He tries to pretend like he doesn't miss me, but he does. He texts me every single Tuesday saying, 'I wish you were there last night,' for the last two months. But the thing about Cole is that he's there every single week, and he sees everything, he hears everything, and he's been here for a very long time. So he knows snakes when he sees them and he knows real ones when he sees them, and I think that's what he's seeing out of me right now." [34:24-34:56]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Bayley and Candice LeRae following their losses at Evolution.

