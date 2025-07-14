3 reasons why Stephanie Vaquer won Battle Royal at WWE Evolution

Stephanie Vaquer emphatically won the Battle Royal contest at WWE Evolution, thus securing a prestigious title shot at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event next month. She was one of the favorites to win the Battle Royal, but superstars like Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Giulia, and Lash Legend gave her tough competition.

In the final four, Stephanie was left to fight Nikki Bella, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax. While Lash eliminated Nikki, Stephanie and Lash teamed up to eliminate Nia Jax. At last, the former NXT Women's Champion was left to fend off The Boujee Bully, whom she delivered an iconic Devil's Kiss, and then eliminated her. After the win, Stephanie McMahon entered the ring and congratulated The Dark Angel for winning the match.

In this listicle, we will list three reasons why Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal at Evolution.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer is one of the most over stars in WWE today

There's no second opinion that Stephanie Vaquer is one of the most over stars in the women's division in WWE today. She could be placed only next to someone like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, or Jade Cargill. She signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year in July, and within five months of her on-screen debut, won the NXT Women's Championship.

She was also the first woman superstar in the history of NXT to hold both NXT Women's North American Championship and NXT Women's Championship simultaneously. When she made her main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania 41, Stephanie, in her first match, only squared off against Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

The Chilean superstar's booking in the promotion showed that she was indeed destined for big things. And when her name featured in the Battle Royal at Evolution, it was expected that she would walk out with a win.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer deserved a title shot to elevate her status in WWE

WWE could have also booked Stephanie Vaquer to win the Battle Royal to elevate her status in the company. A win at Evolution and then a subsequent title shot at a Clash in Paris will certainly raise her stock in the promotion.

The Chilean superstar is no doubt one of the most popular women's superstars in WWE right now. This was a significant reason why she was brought on to RAW, and in her first match, clashed against the then-Women's World Champion, IYO SKY.

Even though the bout ended in a no contest, Stephanie grabbed the limelight she needed in her first appearance on the red brand. This booking also showed that the company has been harboring big plans for her, and a title match at Clash in Paris is part of it. It remains to be seen how she fares in the mega clash against Naomi next month.

#1. WWE might be preparing the next Rhea Ripley

WWE might have also booked Stephanie Vaquer to win the Battle Royal to bring her opposite Rhea Ripley in WWE. The Eradicator is no doubt the face of the women's division in the promotion today. There's perhaps nobody who matches her in-ring skills.

Stephanie Vaquer, on the other hand, boasts a wealth of experience, having been a star at Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where she held the former CMLL World Women's Championship. The promotion might have some plans to make her the next Rhea Ripley in the next two years, when Ripley would probably take a step back to push other superstars as well. So, Stephanie winning at Evolution could be a move in the right direction.

