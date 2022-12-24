On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt snapped and attacked a cameraman during an in-ring segment.

The identity of the cameraman was revealed to be an independent wrestler called JT Energy. This wasn't his first appearance on WWE TV, as he competed in a match against Erick Rowan as Travis Horn on the December 23, 2019, episode of RAW. He also competed in a tag team match on AEW Dark: Elevation in August several months ago.

During SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo stating that LA Knight owes him an apology for accusing him of being Uncle Howdy. Upon mentioning the spooky character's name, the former Universal Champion had a mental breakdown and assaulted Energy by locking him in the Mandible Claw. WWE officials then came out to restore order in the ring.

After the segment, JT Energy took to Twitter to share that he may not be the same again after falling victim to Bray Wyatt's attack on the blue brand.

"I may never been [sic] the same again after being attacked by Bray Wyatt on Smackdown," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

In another tweet, he thanked Adam Pearce and other officials for coming to his aid during the show.

"I’m still recovering from this attack! I appreciate you and the WWE officials saving me before permeant damage was done!" he wrote.

Uncle Howdy made his WWE debut on SmackDown last week during Bray Wyatt's segment

At Extreme Rules, The Eater of Worlds made a shocking return to WWE, revealing himself as The White Rabbit that the company had been teasing the weeks beforehand.

His in-ring segments would be interrupted by video packages of a creepy man wearing a white mask, who would later unmask and reveal himself as Uncle Howdy.

At first, it seemed like Bray was portraying the character, but last week, Uncle Howdy made his debut in the flesh.

This was during a confrontation between LA Knight and Wyatt on WWE SmackDown. It is currently unknown who the person behind the character is, and it'll be interesting to find out who he is.

Which superstar do you think is Uncle Howdy? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes