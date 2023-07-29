WWE can lay out The Bloodline story for the next five years if new characters are introduced, says veteran (Exclusive)

After several failed attempts, WWE has finally delivered a successful long-term story in The Bloodline that many believe is nearing its end following the recent implosion. Vince Russo, however, feels that he could extend the storyline if more active wrestlers from the Anoa'i family join the fray.

The Samoans have a long legacy in wrestling, as almost everyone in Roman Reigns' family has been in the kayfabe business. The representatives of the Anoa'i family are currently involved in one of the best pro wrestling angles ever, but there are a few other top Samoan stars who are making waves outside the company.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer and Dr. Chris Featherstone broke down the Anoa'i family tree and realized there was scope to lay out the story for the next five years.

Jacob Fatu and Umaga's son Zilla were mentioned on the show, in which Russo admitted WWE needed to look at the names that aren't in the promotion but are performing elsewhere.

"If I had an understanding of, okay, I'm looking at this family, question number one, who are the active wrestlers now? That's number one. Once you tell me who they are, okay? What's their relationship to The Usos? What's their relationship to Roman Reigns? If you explained all that to me, bro, I would be able to lay out the story for the next five years," said Russo. [From 17:20 - 18:00]

Vince Russo wants WWE to create a documentary explaining the entire Bloodline family

Roman Reigns has been at the forefront of a wrestling storyline that has astonishingly been going on for multiple years. The Bloodline has drawn WWE a lot of money and TV ratings and will continue to do so until they finally conclude the long-running narrative.

Vince Russo was surprised that despite the investment in The Bloodline, WWE had not put out a detailed documentary about the Anoa'i family.

Russo believed fans needed more education about the Samoans, and that can very easily happen if WWE wishes to produce a mini-series for their programming.

The veteran even revealed the advantage of WWE doing so, as you can view below:

"For as long as they've been doing this Bloodline story, why hasn't there been a mini-documentary or something like that? Because then, it would set the stage for where they're going to go. You know what I'm saying? If we know all the active wrestlers right now in this family and who is connected to who and why, now we would be anticipating that's what they need to do." [From 18:01 - 18:45]

Could a young rookie join WWE and influence the Bloodline saga? Vince Russo thinks it could happen, and you can read more about the stunning possibility here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023