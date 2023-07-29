Little-known Anoa'i family member could shake up WWE and get involved in The Bloodline saga, veteran says (Exclusive)

The thrilling Samoan storyline continues to be one of the hottest angles in wrestling as we approach WWE SummerSlam 2023. During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer spoke about the possibility of Zilla Fatu joining the company to work with his cousins.

The late great Umaga's son might not have much in-ring time under his belt, but he's already expressed the desire to one day join his family members in WWE.

While dissecting the Anoa'i family tree on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo came across Zila Fatu amongst the current active wrestlers related to Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

Russo was surprised by Fatu's look and claimed he was the most babyface-looking superstar he'd seen emerge from the Samoan camp. Vince also realized Zilla was quite young and didn't rule out seeing the young rookie be a vital part of the Bloodline narrative in the future.

"Now, bro, I've got to tell you, I just pulled up Zilla Fatu images. Bro, he one billion percent looks like the underdog babyface. Oh my god, bro! This guy, out of everybody I've seen in this family, this guy reeks babyface. That could be something. He looks very young though, how old is he? 22, 23? Yeah, he is very young. Hey, bro, who knows? They may be building this whole thing around that kid." [20:50 onwards]

Zilla Fatu wants to eventually be in WWE

Umaga's son has a wholly intriguing story, as he previously spent six years in prison for aggravated battery. Having been incarcerated at 15, Zilla Fattu was released last year and quickly set his sights on becoming a professional wrestler.

As Rikishi revealed exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zilla wanted to join the "family business" and is currently training under Booker T at Reality of Wrestling.

Zilla Fatu made his in-ring debut earlier this month for Booker's company, and many top names - including a current superstar - were spotted at the show to support the newcomer.

Fatu has been following The Bloodline on TV and, in multiple interviews, has admitted that his goal is to join WWE and wrestle with or against his cousins someday.

Will WWE also sign Zilla Fatu? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

