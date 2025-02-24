WWE can "swerve us all" to have 29-year-old star face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive) 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is not too far off, which has led to some wild speculations in the pro wrestling community. According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes could face a completely unexpected star at The Showcase of The Immortals.

With the way things are going, many expect to see CM Punk being the one to eventually win the Elimination Chamber match, which would allow him to face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared an idea that WWE could simply pull off a major surprise by booking Logan Paul to win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to challenge Cody.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"There is no reason why they can't swerve us all and make it Logan Paul. They have pushed him so hard and actually a match with him against Cody would be a good match. I mean the guy is really good. But I think again it's gotta be CM Punk and in someway, John Cena. They have to put that 17th title on Cena sometime this year." [6:29 onwards]

Check out the full video here:

Another WWE veteran thinks Logan Paul will not win at Elimination Chamber

While Bill Apter thinks there is a chance that Logan Paul may take the win at Elimination Chamber, Matt Morgan believes it is impossible.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, the WWE veteran stated:

"God no! I'll cut you off. Hell no! Hell no! He's incredibly impressive. Brother, he's incredibly athletic, incredibly impressive. I love the way he looks. He's tall, he's physically built. He looks the part. Hell no, though," Morgan said. [58:38 - 59:01]

Check out his comments in the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

