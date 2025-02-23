"Hell no!": Ex-WWE champion has no chance of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber, says veteran

Six top WWE Superstars are set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed one of these wrestlers would not win the bout.

Ad

After John Cena declared for the Elimination Chamber at the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Logan Paul qualified for the six-man bout after winning qualifying matches on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The Maverick earned his spot by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman asked Morgan if he believed Paul could win the Men's Elimination Chamber. The TNA legend firmly stated the 29-year-old former United States Champion had no chance of leaving Toronto the winner:

Ad

Trending

"God no! I'll cut you off. Hell no! Hell no! He's incredibly impressive. Brother, he's incredibly athletic, incredibly impressive. I love the way he looks. He's tall, he's physically built. He looks the part. Hell no though," Morgan said. [58:38 - 59:01]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Another top WWE star also has 0% chance of winning the Elimination Chamber, claims Matt Camp

On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE host Matt Camp discussed the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He claimed Damian Priest had a 0% chance of winning.

The former RAW Talk host stated that "everybody" knows that Damian Priest fighting Cody Rhodes will not be a WrestleMania-level storyline:

Ad

"[What are the chances of Damian Priest taking this all the way?] 0% And that's like, we're talking about a former World Champ. He won the World Title last year at WrestleMania. Nobody, and I get it, you got six guys in there, you can only make it so competitive. Everybody knows Damian Priest vs. Cody is not a WrestleMania story," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Morgan also claimed the Stamford-based company would not book John Cena to win the Elimination Chamber and face The American Nightmare for financial reasons. It will be interesting to see who walks out of Rogers Centre victorious.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback