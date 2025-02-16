Former WWE champion has 0% chance of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, says Matt Camp

Five WWE Superstars have reserved their spots in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber. Former WWE host Matt Camp claimed one of these competitors would not win the match.

Damian Priest has become one of the Stamford-based company's top superstars over the past year. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently moved from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown.

Last Friday, he defeated Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber. The winner of the anticipated match will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

When asked about The Archer of Infamy's chances of winning the Elimination Chamber and facing The American Nightmare at WrestleMania on the Busted Open podcast, Camp claimed he had "0.0" chance:

"[What are the chances of Damian Priest taking this all the way?] 0.0. And that's like, we're talking about a former world champ. He won the world title last year at WrestleMania. Nobody, and I get it, you got six guys in there, you can only make it so competitive. Everybody knows Damian Priest vs. Cody is not a WrestleMania story," he said. [4:01 - 4:30]

Damian Priest claims Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes doesn't want to face him at WrestleMania 41

In a SmackDown exclusive interview with Byron Saxton following his victory over Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman last Friday, Damian Priest addressed potentially facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

The Archer of Infamy claimed Rhodes does not want to go head-to-head with him at The Show of Shows:

"I'll tell you what his [Cody Rhodes] face said. His face says he does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania. He does not want his name to live forever because of me. Come WrestleMania, it's time for my infamy," Priest said.

Priest would have to overcome CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, John Cena, and the winner between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to win the Elimination Chamber. It would be interesting to see if he can come out victorious in Toronto.

