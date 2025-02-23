WWE will never book John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for massive reason, says veteran

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Former superstar of the Stamford-based promotion Matt Morgan recently claimed the company would never book John Cena to challenge The American Nightmare for a major reason.

The Leader of the Cenation embarked on his Farewell Tour earlier this year. After expressing his desire to chase his 17th World Championship, the 47-year-old WWE legend failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble. At the post-show press conference, he declared for the Elimination Chamber. Cena will now have to overcome Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to earn a title shot against Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Morgan claimed WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team would never put Cena in the ring with Rhodes for financial reasons. He said that Cody was the new John Cena and he made the company too much money for them to have the 47-year-old beat the champion:

"I'm not advocating for Vince McMahon anytime soon but I'm gonna take a page out of his playbook. It comes down to t-shirt sales and it comes down to merch sales. There ain't no way on God's green earth that they're gonna put Cena in the ring with Cody because if they do, spoiler for everybody watching this right now, he is not beating Cody, no flipping way. Cody makes them way too much money. He is your new John Cena. For folks keeping score at home on merch sales, no way," he said. [57:02 - 57:37]

Check out the video below for his comments:

John Cena could relinquish the Undisputed WWE Title after potentially winning it, suggests Magnum T.A

On a recent episode of Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. suggested a scenario where John Cena would win the Elimination Chamber and dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The 65-year-old claimed Jacob Fatu could then attack and destroy the Leader of the Cenation, leading the latter to relinquish the title after being unable to return to defend it:

"If you had something just absolute monstrous to do right behind it to put some serious steam on somebody, like this little Jacob Fatu guy, you know, who's just a mad man. Because I could see him laying [Cena]. I could see Cena having the [World] Championship and him just destroying him to the point where he would have to like give the [World] Title up, never lost it, could not even comeback and defend it. I can see that kind of action with him," he said.

Cena claimed at the post-Royal Rumble press conference that his main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 41 would be what is best for business. It will be interesting to see if Triple H thinks the same.

