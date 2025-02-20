John Cena to suffer injury at hands of 285lb star after beating Cody Rhodes in scenario proposed by veteran; will relinquish the Undisputed WWE Title

John Cena plans on winning his 17th world championship before retiring from WWE. A wrestling veteran recently suggested a scenario where The Cenation Leader could win a world title before being forced to relinquish it due to Jacob Fatu.

After losing the Men's Royal Rumble, Cena declared for the Elimination Chamber match. He will square off with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Magnum T.A. disclosed that he does not want to see the 47-year-old babyface take on The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

The 65-year-old speculated that Cena could end Rhodes' title reign before being destroyed and injured by the 285-pound Jacob Fatu, forcing him to relinquish the championship. Magnum pointed out that it would be an opportunity to put "serious steam" on The Samoan Werewolf.

"If you had something just absolute monstrous to do right behind it to put some serious steam on somebody, like this little Jacob Fatu guy, you know, who's just a mad man. Because I could see him laying [Cena]. I could see Cena having the championship and him just destroying him to the point where he would have to like give the title up, never lost it, could not even comeback and defend it. I can see that kind of action with him," he said. [36:37 - 37:10]

Will John Cena win the Elimination Chamber match? WWE analyst gives his take

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential outcome of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 41-year-old believed CM Punk and Seth Rollins would prevent each other from winning the contest.

Roberts also predicted that John Cena would be the one leaving Toronto victorious to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"If you look at the landscape of where the Elimination Chamber is going right now, I still feel like, to me, today, as I record this, John Cena makes the most sense to win that Elimination Chamber match. I think you're looking at a Cody Rhodes [versus] John Cena WrestleMania match," he said.

Cena claimed on Royal Rumble Post-Show that he should headline WrestleMania 41 because it was best for business. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

