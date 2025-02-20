Cody Rhodes' challenger for Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 predicted by analyst

Six top superstars are set to battle for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Analyst for the Stamford-based company Peter Rosenberg recently predicted The American Nightmare's opponent for The Show of Shows.

After his Royal Rumble loss, John Cena declared for the Men's Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk qualified for the six-man bout after going through qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown. Since the 'Rumble winner Jey Uso chose to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41, the winner of the Chamber Match will square off against Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed only Punk and Cena have a legitimate chance of winning the Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, he predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would be the one to walk out victorious in Toronto.

"I think we're getting Cena [vs.] Cody. I think this was all set for it," he said. [18:21 - 18:24]

John Cena could relinquish the Undisputed WWE Championship after potentially beating Cody Rhodes, says veteran

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. suggested a scenario where John Cena would dethrone Cody Rhodes before relinquishing the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The 65-year-old suggested Jacob Fatu could destroy the Leader of the Cenation after the latter captures the title, leading to the 47-year-old legend being unable to defend his championship:

"If you had something just absolute monstrous to do right behind it to put some serious steam on somebody, like this little Jacob Fatu guy, you know, who's just a mad man. Because I could see him [Cena] laying. I could see Cena having the championship and him just destroying him to the point where he would have to like give the title up, never lost it, could not even come back and defend it. I can see that kind of action with him," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the 16-time World Champion will be the one to challenge The American Nightmare at WWE WrestleMania 41.

