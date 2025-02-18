Massive WWE Superstar will have real tension with John Cena because of favoritism, says analyst; could lead to unexpected twist

John Cena returned to WWE earlier this year to kick off his farewell tour. A WWE analyst recently predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would have real tension with a top superstar in the upcoming few months.

After failing to win the Royal Rumble, Cena declared for the Elimination Chamber during the post-show press conference. The 16-time World Champion stated that his long service to the company had earned him the right to call his shot. Meanwhile, he claimed his headlining WrestleMania 41 and winning his 17th World title would be best for business. Unlike the 47-year-old, five other top superstars, including CM Punk, had to earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber by winning qualifying matches.

Punk pointed out that Cena had the privilege of simply announcing his participation in the Elimination Chamber during a promo on RAW. Nevertheless, he claimed he had no problem with it. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed The Second City Saint has a problem with the preferable treatment Cena received despite denying it, recalling the 46-year-old's complaints about the same nearly 15 years ago:

"After all these years, after everything that CM Punk has accomplished, after coming back into the WWE, after proving everybody wrong and showcasing that not only can he be somebody that's a team player, but he can also still execute on some of the best matches of the year, that he still has to deal with the fact that John Cena gets preferable treatment. There is no way that this CM Punk character can sit there and say I don't have a problem with that because, yes, you do. Because you told us before that you did and I don't think that that ever changed," he said.

The 41-year-old predicted that there would be real tension between the two superstars, which would show when they clash in the Elimination Chamber match. He also suggested they could have a feud where Punk turns heel:

"It's just the levels of where we're at in favoritism are rising and rising and rising. But I think there's a real conundrum happening. I think that there's going to be real tension between CM Punk and John Cena and we're gonna see some of it inside the Chamber. We're gonna see them put hands on each other. But I think that's something that's gonna play out through the year and it could be the thing that turns CM Punk into a villain. I don't know if anybody's gonna wanna boo John Cena in his final year." [46:25 - 47:26]

The WWE analyst thinks John Cena will win the Elimination Chamber

CM Punk has been vocal about wanting to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his WWE career. He would earn that opportunity if he wins the Elimination Chamber match. However, Sam Roberts predicted the 46-year-old would not emerge victorious in Toronto.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst disclosed that he believes John Cena will be the one to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania:

"If you look at the landscape of where the Elimination Chamber is going right now, I still feel like, to me, today, as I record this, John Cena makes the most sense to win that Elimination Chamber match. I think you're looking at a Cody Rhodes [vs.] John Cena WrestleMania match," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Punk and Cena cross paths again after Elimination Chamber.

