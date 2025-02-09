John Cena is finally undergoing a massive character change after recent actions, says WWE veteran

John Cena has been the ultimate babyface for almost his entire WWE career. However, wrestling veteran Tom Prichard recently suggested The Cenation Leader is finally undergoing a character change.

The 16-time World Champion returned earlier this year to embark on his farewell tour. While he initially claimed that he did not deserve a World Championship match, Cena declared for the Royal Rumble, vowing to win it and earn a title shot at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, he lost the Royal Rumble. At the post-show press conference, the veteran declared for the Elimination Chamber, claiming he had earned the right to do so due to his long service to the company.

Meanwhile, Cena also expressed his desire to win his 17th World Title, stating that he would not do it for himself, but to eventually shake the hand of whoever breaks his record. On his Taking You To School podcast, Prichard acknowledged that Cena's actions following his Royal Rumble loss were heelish. He also claimed the 47-year-old was finally turning heel:

"Now, he's gonna be a heel. Now, it's interesting to see what kinda a**hole John Cena can be," he said. [18:15 - 18:19]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicts John Cena's Road to WrestleMania

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed John Cena's Road to WrestleMania 41, predicting that The Cenation Leader would win the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The wrestling legend claimed the 47-year-old would then challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41:

"I think Cena is coming out of Elimination Chamber as the winner. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs.] Cody. (...) I think you're going to get your passing of the torch moment. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs. Rhodes]," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cena would win the Elimination Chamber match for the fourth time in his career.

