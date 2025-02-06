John Cena will fight 39-year-old huge WWE star at WrestleMania after massive victory, says legend

John Cena has expressed his desire to mainevent WrestleMania 41. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would get his wish.

The 16-time world champion returned in January to start his farewell tour. He expressed his desire to win his 17th title and main event his last WrestleMania. However, the 47-year-old failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble as he finished second to Jey Uso. At the post-show press conference, Cena declared himself for the Elimination Chamber and stated that it would be best for business that he main events this year's Show of Shows.

Trending

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed Cena will win the Elimination Chamber. He predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would then challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41:

"I think Cena is coming out of Elimination Chamber as the winner. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs.] Cody," he said. [1:34 - 1:40]

The Hall of Famer suggested a passing of the torch moment would happen between Cena and The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows:

"I think you're going to get your passing of the torch moment. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs. Rhodes]," Bully Ray added. [2:07 - 2:16]

WWE analyst also thinks Cody Rhodes and John Cena will clash at WrestleMania

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg praised the company's decision to have Jey Uso win the Men's Royal Rumble. He revealed that he thinks the leader of the Yeet movement would challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the former 24/7 champion predicted that John Cena and Cody Rhodes would go head-to-head at this year's Show of Shows:

"We finally got a Royal Rumble winner that while he was a dark horse, was not the obvious pick. And it happened in an awesome fashion and it makes perfect sense. And we're still gonna end up getting Cody and Cena in all likelihood," he said.

Expand Tweet

Cena and Rhodes (Stardust) last wrestled in 2015 in a United States Championship match on RAW. The square-off ended in victory for the Leader of the Cenation.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback