Cody Rhodes is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. A WWE analyst recently predicted The American Nightmare's opponent at The Show of Shows. Last Saturday, Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble to retain his championship. Later that same night, Jey Uso overcame 29 other competitors to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg disclosed that he believes the former Bloodline member would challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, not The American Nightmare, at WrestleMania. While some fans and experts suggested Rhodes could face CM Punk at The Showcase of the Immortals, the former 24/7 Champion predicted that the champ would end up fighting John Cena:

"We finally got a Royal Rumble winner that while he was a dark horse, was not the obvious pick. And it happened in an awesome fashion and it makes perfect sense. And we're still gonna end up getting Cody and Cena in all likelihood," he said. [From 24:35 to 24:53]

Will John Cena win the Elimination Chamber match? Ex-WWE employee gives his take

Following his Royal Rumble loss, John Cena announced at the post-show press conference that he would compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match for a World Title shot at WrestleMania. He claimed it would be best for business that he main events The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that Cena would not be the one to win the Elimination Chamber. Instead, he claimed CM Punk would be the one getting the victory:

"I think they're just gonna have Cena just keep chasing after that 17th. Even if he's in Elimination Chamber, I think Punk is going to win Elimination Chamber - that's my own opinion - and go on to face Cody Rhodes," he said.

While Cena has declared for the Elimination Chamber, Punk qualified for the match after beating Sami Zayn on RAW. It would be interesting to see if any of the two superstars will score the victory on March 1st.

