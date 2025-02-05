Jey Uso will challenge 250 lb star at WrestleMania after winning Royal Rumble, predicts ex-WWE writer

Jey Uso has yet to officially pick which world champion he will challenge at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the OG Bloodline member would choose a 250-pound star.

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match last Saturday, Jey Uso expressed his desire to get another shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after losing to The Ring General multiple times. The two had a heated confrontation on RAW this past Monday. During the segment, The YEET Master disclosed that he would have a face-off with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted Uso would end up challenging Gunther at The Show of Shows. He pointed out that booking a babyface vs. heel match instead of a babyface vs. babyface one would be the way the company would go.

Trending

"Now, the dude [Jey] has won the freaking Royal Rumble and moves on to WrestleMania. And I guess he's, I don't even know who he's going after. I mean, he's a Monday Night RAW guy, which puts him in line with Gunther, but he has history with Cody,'' he said.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

He continued:

''But Cody and him would be a good guy vs. a good guy, whereas, even though I think Gunther's a good guy. He's probably really nice guy in real life. That would, at least, be a heel vs. babyface match. So, I think that's the direction he's gonna go.'' [22:24-22:53]

WWE veteran thinks Jey Uso won't main-event WrestleMania

While Jey Uso is supposed to main-event WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men's Royal Rumble, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman believes that it will not be the case.

Instead, the wrestling veteran suggested the 39-year-old could kick off one of the two nights of The Show of Shows.

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted Jey Uso would end Gunther's title reign at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if these predictions come true.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie Jr. and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback