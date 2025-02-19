John Cena could turn heel in his final WWE run, but there would be a major problem, says analyst

John Cena has been a babyface for over a decade. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed whether the Leader of the Cenation could turn heel during his final run.

The 47-year-old legend returned earlier this year to embark on his farewell tour. Although he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble for a chance to main-event WrestleMania and win his 17th world title, he failed to accomplish the mission. At the post-show press conference, Cena declared for the Men's Elimination Chamber, claiming his service to the company for many years had earned him the right to do so. He added that his headlining WrestleMania would be what is best for business, which some viewed as a heelish promo.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts was asked if he could see Cena turning heel. While the 41-year-old WWE analyst did not rule out the possibility of it happening, he pointed out a major problem with the idea, stating there is no time for the Leader of the Cenation to undergo such a character change before retiring:

"Here's the problem with a Cena heel turn, which still could happen. I'm not saying it's not gonna happen. But for me, if I were the one in charge, I'd says no Cena heel turn because he's only here until December. He won't be back until March. That leaves us with 10 months.

The RAW Talk host added that Cena would never retire as a heel. Hence, the 16-time World Champion would have to turn babyface again before hanging up his boots, all within 10 months:

"There's no way he's gonna retire as a heel. So, what you mean to tell me is he needs to be able to turn heel, have a run as a heel, then turn back to babyface, then finish his run as a babyface, and do it all inside of 10 months, and that's if we start right now? It's just we don't need a three-month Cena heel turn. It would add absolutely nothing," he said. [1:18:25 - 1:19:06]

The WWE analyst predicted John Cena would win the Elimination Chamber

John Cena currently holds the record for most world championship reigns recognized by WWE at 16, alongside The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Since his comeback, the Leader of the Cenation has been vocal about his desire to break the record and win his 17th world title.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that the 47-year-old legend would win the Elimination Chamber to earn that chance at WrestleMania against the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes:

"If you look at the landscape of where the Elimination Chamber is going right now, I still feel like, to me, today, as I record this, John Cena makes the most sense to win that Elimination Chamber match. I think you're looking at a Cody Rhodes [vs.] John Cena WrestleMania match," he said.

Cena will face five top WWE Superstars in the Elimination Chamber: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. It will be interesting to see if he comes out on top.

