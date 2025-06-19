WWE canceled plans for Drew McIntyre and major faction, says star

It appears that there were plans in place for Drew McIntyre to be involved with a top faction, but they ended up falling through for the stars, with WWE never pulling the trigger. A star has spoken up about the plans and what fans nearly saw take place.

Joe Coffey was recently interviewed on Refin' It Up, where he spoke about how he was told there were plans for Gallus to go up to the main roster and work with Drew McIntyre. Those plans never came to fruition, as the group was released recently.

Speaking on the interview, he talked about how there had been teasers that they would be moving to the main roster permanently and seeing more of the plans with Drew McIntyre, but they never happened, despite thinking that it would. He admitted that it was frustrating.

"And we heard for a long time we maybe going to the main roster and doing something with Drew, who knows? I understand Drew is on the run of a career and is doing some amazing stuff. But like, we had little teases of it, like being in the Survivor Series program and the Royal Rumble program as Gallus, the only NXT people. And we're like, that's really strange. And a lot of people were talking about it, and we thought, 'well, maybe it's going to happen soon,;' but it didn't happen. You know, it was just a little bit frustrating." (1:02:21 - 1:02:53)

Joe Coffey admitted that after the Drew McIntyre plans didn't pan out and he was released, he was frustrated

Coffey went on to talk about his frustrations in WWE, which amounted to the fact that he didn't get to show fans what he could do while in NXT.

He said that Gallus was holding hands and helping other stars a large portion of the time, which he didn't mind, but it resulted in the team not being used to their full potential.

"For myself I feel a little bit personally frustrated because I feel as if I didn't get to scratch the surface of what I can do in NXT. We were holding a lot of hands at times, which is totally fine and there's a lot of people who aren't from this world who are trying to learn and we were, you know, essentially help helping teach them in the ring." (1:02:54 - 1:03:16)

Currently, the team is resolving visa issues.

