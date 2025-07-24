  • home icon
WWE cancels major show suddenly

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:47 GMT
The show has been canceled again (Credit: WWE.com)
The show has been canceled again (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has canceled a major show suddenly. It will not broadcast this week either.

WWE has made Speed one of its biggest shows in recent months. Ever since it started airing, the company has been very consistent with the X-exclusive show. The Triple H-led creative team even created major championships for both men and women on the show. Currently, El Grande Americano is the Men's Speed Champion, while Sol Ruca holds the Women's Speed Championship.

The show has been a regular fixture in recent months, with it being broadcast regularly on X on Wednesdays. However, the show suddenly disappeared and was not broadcast on X last week. There was no announcement about a new tournament either.

Now, for the second week in a row, Speed has been canceled. The show does not seem to be airing, which is something that has never happened with the show since it began airing. The reason for this has not been revealed, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that it was canceled.

WWE has not officially announced anything about the show yet, but with it not being aired for two weeks and no announcement about when it will return or why it is not being aired, things are not looking good right now.

Triple H has been regular in announcing next matches for WWE Speed

Triple H has been the creative head, regularly talking about what announcement was next for Speed. He has discussed the show frequently on X, mentioning the next match to encourage fans to watch it.

He always highlighted the different stars involved, including those who won the titles, making for quite a few memorable moments.

However, he has also been silent recently, and has not spoken about what's next for the show. The absence of any announcement from him as well has not helped the situation.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Angana Roy
