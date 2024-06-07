WWE cancels regular show this week for major reason; will air again next week

WWE has canceled one of their regular shows this week. They have a good reason for canceling it, as it is set to return next week.

For a while now, the company has been showcasing some of the top biographies of their stars and rivalries on A&E. It has been a regular feature every weekend, with Stone Cold, among other stars, featured. In Season 4 of the show, Randy Orton, Sgt. Slaughter, Roman Reigns, Eddie Guerrero, etc., have already been featured. The last episode featured Ricky Steamboat this week, but this Sunday, they will be skipping an episode.

Following the show on June 2, 2024, the next episode will not be airing on June 9, 2024. Instead, the next show will be airing on June 16 directly. The show will feature WWE Legends ECW Birth of Hardcore in which the entire history of ECW will be showcased. Meanwhile, the director's cut of the Stone Cold biography will be broadcast later in the day.

The reason that the company decided to cancel this week's episode is simply to cut down on competition. This week, NXT is set to broadcast the Battleground Premium Live Event. Running the biography opposite them would lead to competition within itself.

The call to not air the usual show this week may have come as a result of Triple H and others ensuring that the issue was communicated in time.

WWE NXT Battleground is proving to be a stacked card

NXT Battleground is already a stacked card for this weekend with several huge matches set to air.

The newly arrived Ethan Page will face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, while The O.C. will challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Oba Femi will look to continue his dominance as North American Champion against Joe Coffey and Wes Lee, while Shayna Baszler has an NXT Underground match against Lola Vice. Roxanne Perez will also defend her title against Jordynne Grace.

Finally, the NXT Women's North American title will see the inaugural champion being crowned in a Ladder Match. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Mia Yim, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan will all compete for it.

