WWE cancels upcoming event due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the sports industry hard

WWE has been wildly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

WWE cancels its upcoming live event

WWE has managed to record and telecast its weekly shows amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. But due to the closure of borders, WWE is missing some of its major Superstars. It is amazing how WWE puts on weekly shows and its monthly PPVs during the pandemic, giving its fans a chance to unwind and enjoy Pro-Wrestling at its best.

Along with its weekly shows and monthly PPVs, the promotion tours the world as a part of its WWE Live program. In the past, WWE has toured countries such as Australia, Japan and India. The WWE Live Event fixture isn't only for international waters but also for cities across the USA.

WWE cancels Live Event in Japan

In July, WWE was scheduled to tour Japan. The promotion had two shows lined up. The shows were supposed to take place on July 2nd at Edion Arena Osaka, on July 3rd and 4th at Yokohama Arena. As things stand, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the promotion to cancel its plans for The Land Of The Rising Sun. WWE has also promised to refund the cost of tickets to the patrons.

This isn't the first time that the WWE has been forced to cancel its touring plans this year. In April, WWE announced the cancelation of its live event that was scheduled to take place in Australia.

ANNOUNCEMENT: @TEGDAINTY is currently working to secure new return dates for @WWE LIVE Australia. The Superstars of #WWERaw can’t wait to get back to Melbourne & Sydney! https://t.co/wr8vAUiB4E #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/amjMXvWefI — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) April 28, 2020

WWE's plan was to return to Australia and New Zealand in August to shoot three RAW shows.Their plans for August 6th,7th and 8th was to emanate from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. These plans were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the world.

More than the WWE, the WWE Universe is lying in wait for the pandemic to end. WWE has announced that it would come back with a plan to entertain its audience in different countries LIVE when the pandemic ends. The pandemic has not only ruined plans of the WWE fans outside the USA but also within. The WWE has been running shows without a LIVE audience since the end of March.