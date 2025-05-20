WWE cancels upcoming event - Reports

WWE is coming out of a busy WrestleMania season and jumping into a hectic summer. Officials have several big events on the schedule, including historic shows like the first two-night SummerSlam. An unfortunate change has just been revealed for one of the company's "Takeover" weekends.

World Wrestling Entertainment is gearing up for a big Memorial Day Weekend Takeover in Tampa, Florida. The festivities have been announced to begin with Saturday Night's Main Event 39, then the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event on Sunday, the holiday RAW on Monday, and a live NXT TV episode. All events were confirmed for Yuengling Center.

The NXT TV taping scheduled for Tuesday from Yuengling Center is apparently no longer taking place. WrestleTix reports that the post-Battleground NXT tapings were removed from the schedule after around 1,700 tickets were distributed.

The company has sold more than 6,000 tickets to Battleground, while RAW and SNME are close to being sold out. It remains to be seen why the NXT TV tapings are no longer being held at the Yuengling Center.

WWE NXT is still running Battleground in Tampa

WWE NXT TV may not be taped in Tampa next weekend, but the third brand will have a strong presence at Yuengling Center as Battleground will be held on Sunday, May 25. Below is the updated lineup:

Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne

SNME 39 will air the night before Battleground with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match, and Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

The fallout edition of RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event will feature Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa, World Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. American Made vs. The War Raiders, plus new Money in the Bank qualifiers.

