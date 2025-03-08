WWE caught unprepared during Cody Rhodes' big moment, claims wrestling veteran: "Did they call this on the fly?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long spoke about Cody Rhodes getting jumped by John Cena at Elimination Chamber. The star was betrayed and attacked by the 16-time World Champion.

Cena recently aligned with The Rock and unleashed a brutal beatdown on Cody Rhodes. The Rock also joined in and unloaded some vicious shots on the champ with his weight belt. Popular rapper Travis Scott, who had accompanied The Final Boss, also got his hands dirty and slapped Rhodes during the segment. Later, it was reported that The American Nightmare had a ruptured eardrum and a blackeye as a result of Scott's slap.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Long questioned WWE's lack of preparation before the angle. He questioned if it all just happened in the moment without proper rehearsals. He felt a rookie like Travis Scott needed to be trained on how to work his punches, or they could have a devastating impact on the stars involved.

"Well, my thing is this. Did they call this on the fly? Did it just happen in the ring? Or did they talk this over before they went out there?" [From 06:13 to 06:20]

Check out the video below:

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes showed up to share his thoughts on the attack. The star cut an emotionally charged promo on Cena and asked him to give it his all during their match at WrestleMania 41.

