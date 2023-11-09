WWE CCO Triple H sends a heartfelt message to popular 29-year-old star

Triple H recently took to Twtter/X to congratulate a 29-year-old popular star who competed in WWE earlier this year.

The star in question is Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. Known as the "King of Latin Trap," Bunny is regarded as one of the biggest musical artists in the world at the moment. The 29-year-old has officially competed in four matches so far, including the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble.

Taking to Twitter/X, Triple H congratulated Bunny for being named one of THR's "Most Powerful Latin Players in Film, TV and Music."

"From headlining music festivals to taking Hollywood by storm... and stealing the show in @WWE... there's nothing Bad Bunny can't do. Congrats to @sanbenito on being named one of @THR’s “Most Powerful Latin Players in Film, TV and Music," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's tweet and message to Bad Bunny:

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is ready for a match against Bad Bunny

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul became the new United States Champion by controversially defeating Rey Mysterio. The win marked Paul's first-ever championship victory in the company.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, The Maverick was asked about a potential match against Bad Bunny, claiming that he would leave it up to Triple H to make that decision.

"I'm going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don't want this smoke. I'm a Maverick, and we eat bunnies for breakfast," said Logan.

Paul added:

"He is good, but he's scrawny, man. I'm pushing 250. That's the crazy thing on the WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. So maybe I don't know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let's settle this in the ring."

Bad Bunny's last match was against Damian Priest at Backlash. The premium live event was hosted in Puerto Rico.

