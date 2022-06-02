WWE to celebrate John Cena month

WWE will celebrate John Cena month to commemorate 20 years of the 16-time World Champion in the ring.

Cena signed with Vince McMahon's company back in 2001 and was brought to the main roster in 2002 after a brief stint in former WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Since then, the Leader of the Cenation has done all there is to do in WWE, winning 16 world titles and remaining at the top of the card for an over decade-long stretch. Since 2017, Cena has only made sparodic appearances in wrestling, given his new duties in Hollywood.

WWE has dubbed June 2022 John Cena month, as it coincides with Cena's debut in June 2002. Kurt Angle stood in the ring on that fateful episode of SmackDown and welcomed new challengers. A fresh-faced Cena then stepped up, storming the ring and giving Angle the fight he asked for.

The company has released a statement detailing their Cena-related festivities on June 1st.

"In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth," the company wrote.

They went on to outline some of the content fans could look out for:

"Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more! Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Cena moments and memories all month long using the hashtag #CenaMonth." they added.

When was John Cena's last WWE match?

Cena last competed for WWE at the 2021 edition of SummerSlam in a losing effort against Roman Reigns.

The Cenation leader returned at the conclusion of Money in the Bank 2021 to make his bid for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena lost to Reigns and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

Following the SummerSlam match, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar would return to WWE for a feud that would take The Tribal Chief through to WrestleMania 38.

It will be interesting to see where Cena pops up next. You can read more about him by clicking here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far