WWE censored Jeff Hardy-Sheamus segment for a part of USA

A few parts of the USA didn't get a chance to witness the entire segment.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy will try to settle their issues at WWE Backlash.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will square off at WWE Backlash

WWE's storyline involving Jeff Hardy and Sheamus has been garnering some flak from the internet wrestling community of late. A few weeks back, WWE built a storyline involving both Superstars on Jeff Hardy's history of alcohol abuse. On the day Elias was scheduled to face AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, The Drifter was hit by a car and was taken away to the nearest medical facility.

On the scene of the crime, Jeff Hardy was found unconscious in the bushes, and the car that hit Elias was registered under Hardy's name. Jeff Hardy, who was a prime suspect in the hit and run case, was scheduled to go one on one with Daniel Bryan in the semi-finals of the same tournament. He was replaced by the winner of the ten-man Battle Royal that took place later that night, Sheamus.

Hardy made his way back to the arena and distracted Sheamus, resulting in Daniel Bryan getting the win and advancing to the finals to face AJ Styles. This past week on SmackDown, Sheamus and Hardy were scheduled to sign a contract that would make their match at WWE Backlash official.

Sheamus made his way to the ring with a doctor who was holding a jar and a few security guards. Sheamus wanted Hardy to take a urine-based drug test before they signed the contract. Hardy was made to urinate in the jar, in the ring. Hardy took the jar and threw its contents on Sheamus before signing the contract and walking away.

WWE edits part of the Sheamus-Jeff Hardy segment

In parts of the west coast, WWE edited out the part when Hardy threw his urine on Sheamus. The same can be viewed below:

Now that they have signed the contract, the two former WWE Champions will meet in the ring at WWE Backlash and solve their issues once and for all.

It has recently come to light that even though Hardy thinks that Sheamus framed him, a report suggests that it could be Sami Zayn. Zayn was the Intercontinental Champion and was forced to vacate the Title due to his absence during the COVID-19 pandemic.