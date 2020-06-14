Possible twist could be in the works for the Sheamus-Jeff Hardy storyline

An absent Superstar could make his WWE return soon to influence the Sheamus-Jeff Hardy angle!

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will face each other at Backlash.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.

This week's episode of SmackDown had a urine test segment between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy which was a blatant rehash of a Shawn Michaels - Shane McMahon segment from 2006. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was the first to reveal the details of the segment, which ended with Jeff Hardy throwing the urine in Sheamus' face. Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will face each other at Backlash, but their storyline could possibly see a big twist in the weeks to follow.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co revealed that the announcers and the production team were specifically told to remind the fans that the person who attacked Elias and Jeff Hardy had red hair and a red beard. Corey Graves did mention the same during Jeff Hardy's promo on SmackDown with the intention that it would raise suspicion about the identity of the attacker.

Paul Davis noted that Sami Zayn is another Superstar who also has red hair and a red beard. The report states that the former Intercontinental Champion will make his WWE TV return soon and it was speculated that he could be revealed as the real attacker instead of Sheamus.

Will Sami Zayn have a role to play in Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus?

Sami Zayn was stripped of the Intercontinental Championship after he refused to show up at the WWE tapings, reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zayn, however, has been quite critical on social media about WWE's decision to take the title off him. He even reacted to AJ Styles becoming the new IC Champion with a predictable threat.

Sami Zayn's WWE status was a matter of concern over the past few weeks, but the latest update states that he is gearing up for a comeback.

There is always a possibility that he goes after the IC title but with AJ Styles also being a heel, and WWE not being too fond of heel vs. heel angles, there is a good chance that the WWE ends up interesting Sami Zayn in the Sheamus-Hardy feud.

The fact that they have tried to cast doubts over the identity of the attacker is a big hint about a possible swerve being in the works.