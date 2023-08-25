WWE CEO Nick Khan played a major role in bringing top RAW star back to the company

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke about how Nick Khan made it very easy for him to return to the company.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022 after a six-year hiatus from the company. He made his comeback at WrestleMania 38 and battled Seth Rollins in a singles match. Since then, the second-generation wrestler has become one of the top stars in the company and the face of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's episode of After the Bell podcast, Cody mentioned that he was grateful for his second run. He gave credit to Vince McMahon and Triple H but gave special mention to Nick Khan. He suggested that Khan gave him significant creative freedom and made his return to the company worthwhile.

"I feel like there's Vince and there's Hunter, there's plenty of top brass in WWE. But I'll tell you a guy I feel like gave me the keys to the kingdom. It was Nick Khan. I feel like Nick Khan really gave me the keys to the kingdom when I signed and ever since then, every department, everybody, I have such an appreciation for that. They ain't 9 to 5ers. They live it, they breathe it." [From 18:11 - 18:36]

Cody Rhodes acknowledged he was immature during his first WWE run

During the same conversation, Cody Rhodes spoke about some of the missed opportunities. He detailed that he didn't even speak with the cameraman for the first two years he was in WWE.

"I'll be honest, when I was here the first time, I went two tears before I introduced myself to Marty the cameraman. Two years before I knew Stu on the floor, his name. I just was immature and flying a million miles an hour and not knowing what's what and how important everybody is." [From 17:19 - 17:38]

The American Nightmare also mentioned that he was young and immature and didn't understand how everyone in the company was an important cog in the machine.

