WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon sends out a wholesome happy birthday wish to Triple H

The new Co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, sent out a wholesome wish to her husband, Triple H, on his birthday.

It is certainly a very exciting time for The Game as he turns 53 years old and establishes his reign of new power in the company. After recently recovering from a health scare following a cardiac event which led to him retiring from in-ring action permanently, the King of Kings has taken new stints in WWE.

Both Husband and Wife returned to the company after a short hiatus and took up the mantle of new positions as CEO and Head of Talent Relations respectively. With the power couple now leading the charge, it also seems they're happily married together with Stephanie wishing her partner a Happy Birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart sing! I Love You @TripleH!!!"

The Cerebral Assassin has also been named the Head of Creative and will oversee every brand with all of these changes happening shortly around the fallout of Vince McMahon's retirement.

Wrestling Legend doubts Stephanie McMahon and Triple H can run WWE

Most people are pleased to see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H rise up the ladder in the company and have faith in them to usher in a tremendous era for WWE.

But it doesn't seem like everyone is hopeful about these changes as the former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his lack of confidence in the power couple's ability to run the company properly.

Speaking over Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Vince McMahon's retirement could go on to impact the business aspect of the company.

"Bro, just because Stephanie McMahon is his blood, doesn't mean she can run this company. Just because Triple H is a son-in-law doesn't mean he can run this company. So, if Vince McMahon is no longer running the show, I think that's gonna have an impact on those who, you know, would have gladly done business with him in the past," said Vince Russo. [21:22-21:49]

The former boss' daughter recently took up the CEO's mantle, sharing it with Nick Khan but has been involved in WWE for a long time now. Triple H also popularized the NXT brand under his black and gold era regime, so we're all expecting to see better things for the company.

Only time will tell if a positive change arrives that the WWE Universe are hoping for.

