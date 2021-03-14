"The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was" - Mustafa Ali comments on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE star Mustafa Ali has earned a lot of praise for his athletic abilities, and he has recently showcased his talent on the microphone, too. But according to Ali, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially didn't believe in his promo ability.

Mustafa Ali is one of the main superstars featured on RAW, as he is the leader of RETRIBUTION. Before Ali took on this role, many fans thought that Vince McMahon did not have any plans for him.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Mustafa Ali discussed his experience with WWE management in regards to getting the creative freedom that he wanted.

"I can only speak of my experience with [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do."

Ali has been given more time on the microphone in recent months, and he has cut acclaimed promos on RAW. These segments have helped Ali look like a star, and they have also shined some positive light on RETRIBUTION, too.

Mustafa Ali explains why WWE RAW Talk is fun

Mustafa Ali on RAW Talk

Mustafa Ali has also utilized WWE RAW Talk as a platform to display his promo skills and add more cohesion to the storylines he has been involved with. In the same interview, Ali discussed the beneficial aspects of WWE RAW Talk.

"Definitely. It’s the most fun because that is one-hundred percent me. It’s just off-the-top of my head. The last show I didn’t know I was a guest until minutes before and it was probably one of my better appearances. Sami Zayn told me a true artist is able to work within parameters. It’s not hard to have amazing matches when you have 25 minutes. Now, try to have a super-competitive match in six minutes and 60 seconds to get your point across in a promo. That’s true artistry."

Shows like Talking Smack and RAW Talk have helped WWE Superstars like Ali, Cesaro and Peyton Royce recently. Each of these wrestlers have used the respective programs as a stage to showcase their personalities and generate some buzz.