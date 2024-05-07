WWE champion announces huge Triple Threat Match to defend his title; was attacked on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw a huge Triple Threat Match getting announced for the Intercontinental Championship for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The show is going to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The show saw Sami Zayn interfere in the match between Chad Gable and Bronson Reed this week. Zayn was attacking both stars, clearly tired of the assaults he had been subjected to in the weeks prior, ever since he first became the Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn had enough and wanted to make a statement, ensuring that the match ended via disqualification. However, it was Bronson Reed who got the last word. Reed came back and took out both the stars, leaving them lying decimated in the ring.

After he went backstage, Reed made it clear that he wanted only one thing, the Intercontinental Championship.

For Sami Zayn, the message was delivered. When he was backstage, The Underdog from the Underground said that he was not going to let things continue as they were. For the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, he said that he was going to be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Sami remains to be seen.

Sami Zayn faced multiple obstacles to have a peaceful WWE Intercontinental Championship reign

Since coming into the title picture, things have not been easy for Sami Zayn. The 39-year-old star had to contend with a crowd that wanted Chad Gable to face Gunther instead of him when he qualified. WWE managed the situation by having Gable train Zayn for his match at WrestleMania XL.

After he won though, that same Gable betrayed him after losing his title shot and assaulted him in front of his family. He did not really get a chance to take revenge either, as he has since been wiped out by Bronson Reed as well.

Now, Sami will have both his opponents in the ring at the same time and finally be able to address the issue.