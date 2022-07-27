"They look just alike." - WWE Champion didn't believe that The Usos were twins

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was once pranked by her husband Montez Ford regarding The Usos.

Bianca captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Since then, she has defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Carmella.

Her husband Montez Ford, one-half of The Street Profits, is also no stranger to championship gold. He and Angelo Dawkins look to dethrone WWE Tag Team Champs The Usos at SummerSlam.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Bianca spoke about an embarrassing situation for her, featuring Montez Ford, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. Belair revealed that shortly following her main roster call-up, Ford convinced her that The Bloodline members weren't twins. The EST believed this until fellow roster members corrected her:

“The only other embarrassing moment I’ve had is my husband [Montez Ford] tried to rib me when I first got to the main roster. I was talking about the Usos and I said something about them being twins. He said, ‘They’re not twins.’ ‘What?’ ‘No, they’re not twins.’ ‘Really? They look just alike, that’s crazy.’" Bianca said. (H/T RingsideNews)

Do you need to catch up on the latest Monday Night RAW results? Check them out via this link.

What have The Usos been up to on WWE TV?

As previously mentioned, Jimmy and Jey Uso have been feuding with The Street Profits during the build-up to SummerSlam.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions showed up on last night's edition of Monday Night RAW with the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

They had a brief encounter with Theory and competed in the show's six-man tag team main event against Riddle and The Street Profits.

It will be interesting to see which team leaves SummerSlam as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far