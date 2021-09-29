Current Champion teases potential match with Goldberg in WWE

Big E thinks his world title win has opened the door for a match with Goldberg in the future.

Big E previously stated that he was a fan of Goldberg when he was growing up and has expressed his admiration for the Hall of Famer in the past.

The New Day member, while discussing his current run as WWE Champion on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, stated that it's nice to have a fresh challenge following his huge world title win. He believes there's a possibility of him potentially facing WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the future.

"It's nice that, you know, there are a bunch of things that I never... you know, like the Goldberg match. When I was making my stupid little comments about 'big, meaty men', I never really thought I'd get the Goldberg match. But now I sit in a position where if I can make enough noise, he's still under contract, we can get that done," said Big E.

The new WWE Champion understands the frustrations of fans, who don't want to see a part-time performer like Goldberg take another WWE star's spot. But, Big E thinks he, too, would be willing to have a deal like the Hall of Famer when he's 50 years of age.

Big E wants to retire Goldberg in WWE

Big E recently expressed his desire to retire Goldberg in WWE. The New Day star stated that he was a big fan of the WCW icon when he was a kid and feels he would be the right person to give Goldberg a proper farwell from pro wrestling.

“Well, who better to retire him?. Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We'll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home," said Big E.

Goldberg seems set to face Bobby Lashley once again after appearing via video on this past week's RAW.

Also Read

Please H/T Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam