"It'll be over before you know it" - Brock Lesnar gets a warning from 7-time champion

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has received a stern warning from Bobby Lashley ahead of their dream match this weekend.

Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship against Lashley at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Almighty has been vocal about wanting a match against The Beast Incarnate ever since his WWE return in 2018 and will finally get his shot.

Throughout the buildup of this feud on RAW, Lesnar has taken Lashley very lightly, refusing to acknowledge him as a threat to his title reign. The former WWE Champion has now sent a warning message to his opponent ahead of their Royal Rumble match.

"80 hours away. Keep taking me lightly Brock. It’ll be over before you know it. #RoyalRumble #BobbyVsBrock #WWETitle #AndNew" wrote Bobby Lashley in his tweet.

Rumored WrestleMania 38 plans for Brock Lesnar

There are currently rumored plans for Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. However, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss the show.

As a last-minute change, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match at the show which he won to become the new champion.

There was a lot of speculation that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns could face-off in a "champion vs. champion" match at WrestleMania. However, Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE doesn't plan to go in that direction.

“I was told no,'' Melter said. ''They just did it because those two guys had the belt at the time. So it made sense to do it at the time. But, at the time, that was not the direction that they were planning on…Lesnar and Reigns are going to have a match. I think we’ll have a lot better idea of what’s gonna happen after the Royal Rumble.''

Meltzer then gave his opinion on what he thought would happen if Seth Freakin' Rollins ended up defeating Reigns at the premium live event.

''But, if Seth wins and then Lesnar’s wrestling Roman, I would presume Roman beats him to win a belt back. Because Lesnar’s not going to be around long-term and Roman will be around every week."

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 this weekend. It would be interesting to see if any of these two world titles change hands at the show.

