WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s next RAW appearance confirmed

Is Brock Lesnar working a full-time schedule with WWE?

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has appeared on every episode of SmackDown since returning from suspension at the end of November. Now that he holds RAW's WWE Championship, it seems he could be appearing on RAW every week too.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the home of next week's episode of WWE RAW, announced on social media today that Brock Lesnar will be in the house for RAW next week.

"JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW!" The Wells Fargo Center tweeted.

Wells Fargo Center @WellsFargoCtr JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW! JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW! https://t.co/BUl7TGy3qI

How long will full-time Brock Lesnar last?

With Brock Lesnar advertised to appear on WWE RAW this Monday, it will mark the seventh straight week that Lesnar will appear live on WWE programming.

This is a far cry from what we saw from Brock Lesnar on his previous WWE contract. Perhaps the new deal the company got Lesnar to sign back in August was more lucrative than fans could have ever imagined.

If WWE manages to keep Brock Lesnar on RAW and SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania, this could give the company a massive boost of interest going into their most important time of the year.

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble but is still continuing his storyline with Roman Reigns over on SmackDown.

With WWE's plans for WrestleMania currently up in the air, the company needs to lean on superstars like Brock Lesnar now more than ever, and it seems like they're doing just that.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you surprised to see Brock Lesnar working a full-time schedule with WWE? How long do you think it will last? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Have you been enjoying Brock Lesnar working a full-time WWE schedule? Yes No 20 votes so far