WWE Champion Drew McIntyre calls Randy Orton the 'Joker' to his Batman

Drew McIntyre feels that Randy Orton might well be The Joker.

The future feud between Orton and McIntyre depends on what happens between Bobby Lashley and McIntyre.

Anirban

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is one of the most dominating forces on the WWE roster at the moment. Heading into WWE Backlash, he is set to face another unstoppable force in the shape of Bobby Lashley. While the match is something everyone has been waiting for, Drew McIntyre is already looking ahead and has an opponent in mind for the future at SummerSlam, someone that he has wanted to face for a long time, 'The Viper' Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre on facing Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Inside The Ropes where he talked about facing Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam. At this point, the future is not really clear, as no one is quite sure when fans will be able to return to shows regularly.

Drew Mcintyre defeats "The Beast" Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE world champion at Wrestlemaina. pic.twitter.com/452EkpUm4I — WWE PPV results 2020. (@EmomentsWw) June 12, 2020

However, before his match against Bobby Lashley, Mcintyre said that a feud with Randy Orton was exactly what needs to happen for him in WWE.

"I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You know right now we're in the position where we're building a lot of people, including myself, and myself and Lashley together I think we'll be able to help each other with MVP bringing each other up, establishing each other as I'm on the rise establishing myself as champion and what my legacy is going to be. But someone like an Orton is someone who can make me work up, really learn from, he's obviously an established name, people tune in saying hey there's Randy Orton."' - h/t Wrestling Inc

McIntyre mentioned that for him, a feud with Orton was the perfect move at the moment. He said that while he could work with Bobby Lashley and MVP and all of them could build each other up, it was someone like Orton who would establish his reign as a WWE Champion.

McIntyre went on to say that a feud against Randy Orton would bring him forward as a bigger WWE Champion in the eyes of the casual fans as well, and that if he was Batman, Randy Orton was his Joker.

"If they've never seen me before or remember me from the past they're gonna go 'ooh who's this guy?' and he's gonna help tell that story and really establish me as a top, top player. I think basically Randy Orton is my Joker."

For now, Drew McIntyre will have a mountain of an opponent to overcome at WWE Backlash, as he is set to face Bobby Lashley.

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story.



My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE “Chosen One”.



Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1TYFVAghZT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 7, 2020

Drew McIntyre has been dominant since winning the title, but Lashley could easily be one of his biggest challenges. Meanwhile, Randy Orton is in a feud with Edge, where the two are set for the 'greatest wrestling match' of all time at WWE Backlash.