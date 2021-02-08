WWE Champion Drew McIntyre mocks his upcoming match

Ever since Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship last April at WrestleMania, he has defended it against several worthy challengers. His rivalry with Randy Orton lasted most of the fall in 2020, as the two rivals met in four singles matches. With the two stars set to clash on WWE RAW this week, McIntyre joked about their long feud.

On Drew McIntyre's Twitter page, he commented on the announced match between the WWE Champion and Randy Orton. These competitors are two of the top stars on WWE RAW, and they traded title wins during their feud.

For the first time ever!!!!!!!!!! ................in 2021 https://t.co/uQav3pcXNR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 8, 2021

In the Tweet, McIntyre joked about the fact that the match has happened several times in recent months. He quipped that when he clashes with Orton on WWE RAW, it will be for the first time this year.

The feud was seemingly over once McIntyre defeated Orton on RAW to regain the title last fall. Instead, the rivalry will pick up where it left off on Monday night. This contest will mark the fifth time that these two have faced each other in a singles match in the past five months.

What's next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre after defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre has been on a hot streak ever since he won the WWE Championship. He has become the face of RAW, and he has been working at an unmatched level in the main event picture every week.

McIntyre has faced some tough challenges throughout his journey as the WWE Champion, but he has conquered each and every one of them.

Advertisement

But the Scottish Superstar doesn't currently have an opponent set for his match at WrestleMania. One option could be the Royal Rumble Winner, Edge. But it seems like the WWE Hall of Famer will challenge Roman Reigns instead.

As of this moment, there is only one top star on WWE RAW who has not yet challenged McIntyre for the title. Sheamus turned heel on McIntyre last week, so it seems like WWE is building toward a match between the two. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next on McIntyre's road to WrestleMania.