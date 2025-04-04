WWE champion forced to relinquish title responds after receiving heartwarming offer

A WWE champion who was forced to relinquish her title has now responded after receiving an offer. She took to social media to respond.

Thanks to WWE, Stephanie Vaquer had to relinquish her Women's North American Championship. Other stars will compete for it in a tournament while she holds the NXT Women's Title she won from Giulia.

Asuka sent Stephanie Vaquer a message on X to cheer her up after the star had to give up her North American Title. She said she was thrilled to learn that Vaquer had named her cat after her and that the champion was a fan.

The Empress of Tomorrow said that Vaquer had always stood out. She then invited her to her private arcade and even offered a tour of Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo.

"I was so happy when I found out you named your cat after me — seriously, that means a lot 🐈❤️ To be honest… I’ve been quietly checking out @Steph_Vaquer for a while now 👀 Among all the fresh stars, you stood out — something about you felt special, like you had a big future ahead ✨ (And now? Even more so!)You might not be interested (lol) 🤣 but I’d love to invite you to my private arcade 🎮 Let’s play some games! I’ll show you around Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo too 🗾❤️," Asuka wrote on X.

Vaquer responded to the message, saying that she would be honored to visit Asuka's video game arcade. She thanked her idol as well and posted a picture of her cat.

"It’s an honor for me ☺️🙌 and of course, I’m interested!!!! Let’s play!!! Thank you so much, Asuka-san ❤️," she wrote.

The two stars may eventually form a team, but for now, it's not certain when Asuka will return to WWE.

