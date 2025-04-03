WWE forced newly crowned champion to relinquish her title; Asuka has now sent her a message

Asuka sent a message to a top star after she was forced to relinquish her title by WWE. The star has yet to respond.

On WWE NXT this week, it was confirmed that Stephanie Vaquer would be relinquishing her Women's North American Championship as she was currently holding two titles as the double champion. Vaquer became a double champion after she was able to defeat Giulia and make history. She has stood out in the crowd and been a fan favorite for quite a lot of fans.

Vaquer also named her cat after Asuka and made it clear that she was a huge fan of the Japanese star.

Asuka has now sent her a message. She talked about how she was very happy that Vaquer had named her cat after her. She went on to admit that she had been keeping an eye on the double champion and had been checking her out for a while. She further claimed that among the fresh stars, Vaquer was the one who had stood out the most. She didn't address the fact that the star had to give up her title but seemed intent on cheering her up.

The Empress of Tomorrow even invited Vaquer to her private arcade and said that she would give her a tour of Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo.

"I was so happy when I found out you named your cat after me — seriously, that means a lot 🐈❤️ To be honest… I’ve been quietly checking out @Steph_Vaquer for a while now 👀 Among all the fresh stars, you stood out — something about you felt special, like you had a big future ahead ✨ (And now? Even more so!)You might not be interested (lol) 🤣 but I’d love to invite you to my private arcade 🎮 Let’s play some games! I’ll show you around Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo too 🗾❤️"

Asuka's return to WWE is uncertain

The former Women's Champion has been absent from the active roster for some time since she injured herself. She has been recovering since last year.

As per a report on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge by WrestleVotes, there was a pitch for Asuka to be on the WrestleMania card, but it didn't end up happening. Fans will have to wait and see when the star will be back.

