WWE Champion John Cena addresses question if he will run for President of the United States

John Cena was recently asked if he would be interested in becoming the President of the United States. The WWE Superstar addressed the question like a politician, just like his character in the upcoming film called Head of State.

The Last Real Champion is not just busy with his farewell tour in WWE, but he also has to promote his film Head of State, which will hit Amazon Prime Video on July 2. He stars as Will Derringer, the President of the United States. Other cast members include Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jack Quaid.

Speaking to US Weekly during Amazon's Upfront event in New York City on Monday, John Cena was asked if he could see himself running for the Oval Office. The 48-year-old explained that he was only good at playing a character who is the POTUS, which should be the end of whatever political aspirations he had.

"I know that's going to be a question on a lot of people's minds. This is a movie, and I'm playing a role in a buddy action comedy. I just happen to wear a suit and say my character's in the Oval Office. I think that's about as far as we can take that," Cena said. [0:13 - 0:25]

John Cena is not the only WWE Superstar who has been linked to the political position. A few years ago, there were heavy rumors that The Rock was open to running for office.

John Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

For the final time, John Cena faced off against Randy Orton last Saturday at WWE Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Orton did all he could to put away his bitter rival, but the Last Real Champion was full of resilience.

It also helped that Orton's momentum was lost after an intervention from Nick Aldis and WWE officials, as well as R-Truth. Cena capitalized to hit The Viper with a low blow before smashing his head with the Undisputed WWE Title for the pinfall victory.

For the second straight match, Cena won via an interference by a rapper and with a title shot to the head. Travis Scott helped him beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

