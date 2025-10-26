WWE Champion Retains Title Despite Apparent Eye Injury

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:27 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star's Instagram]

A popular current WWE champion has retained his title on the latest premium live event. The star also suffered an injury during the match. The name in question is the current NXT Champion, Ricky Saints.

Ad

After shockingly defeating Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship, Ricky Saints defended the title for the first time on NXT Halloween Havoc. The former AEW star put the title on the line against Trick Williams, who has won the title twice before. Going into the bout, Williams was the favorite to win given his experience in the black and silver brand.

Trick started the match strong and, for the most part, took control of his opponent throughout the bout. At one point in the match, Ricky Saints tried to put Williams through the announcer's desk, but the latter hit him in the eye. Trick Williams then threw Saints face-first into the announcer's table, before throwing him inside the ring and hitting a side kick. After this spot, the former Ricky Starks was busted open as he got a cut above his right eye.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the last stages of the match, Williams hit his opponent with a Book End through the announcer's desk before hitting the Trick Shot. However, Saints still kicked out of the three-count. Despite being busted open, Ricky ultimately won the bout via pinfall after hitting Trick with a vicious Spear before executing a perfect Top Rope Assisted Tornado DDT.

Ad

After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels is all set for NXT Gold Rush, scheduled for November 18 and 25. The show will feature stars from TNA, AAA, NXT, and Evolve, who will defend their championships on both nights.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two-night event ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications