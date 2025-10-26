WWE Champion Retains Title Despite Apparent Eye Injury

A popular current WWE champion has retained his title on the latest premium live event. The star also suffered an injury during the match. The name in question is the current NXT Champion, Ricky Saints.After shockingly defeating Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship, Ricky Saints defended the title for the first time on NXT Halloween Havoc. The former AEW star put the title on the line against Trick Williams, who has won the title twice before. Going into the bout, Williams was the favorite to win given his experience in the black and silver brand. Trick started the match strong and, for the most part, took control of his opponent throughout the bout. At one point in the match, Ricky Saints tried to put Williams through the announcer's desk, but the latter hit him in the eye. Trick Williams then threw Saints face-first into the announcer's table, before throwing him inside the ring and hitting a side kick. After this spot, the former Ricky Starks was busted open as he got a cut above his right eye.In the last stages of the match, Williams hit his opponent with a Book End through the announcer's desk before hitting the Trick Shot. However, Saints still kicked out of the three-count. Despite being busted open, Ricky ultimately won the bout via pinfall after hitting Trick with a vicious Spear before executing a perfect Top Rope Assisted Tornado DDT.After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels is all set for NXT Gold Rush, scheduled for November 18 and 25. The show will feature stars from TNA, AAA, NXT, and Evolve, who will defend their championships on both nights.It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two-night event ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.